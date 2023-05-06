Jurgen Klopp exclusive: Liverpool manager says club came

Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool were in “crisis” this season but they have come through it and will be better in the future as a result.

The Reds were challenging for the quadruple last season yet have not come close to a trophy this term – dumped out of the EFL Cup and FA Cup in the fourth round before losing in the Champions League last 16.

Liverpool’s hopes of finishing in the Premier League’s top four are also slim, although they are still alive thanks to a seven-game unbeaten run, including five consecutive wins, which has seen them turn a corner ahead of Saturday’s meeting with Brentford, live on Sky Sports.

“It is, was, a very difficult season for us,…