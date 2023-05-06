Millwall v Blackburn Championship kick-off time, TV channel,

The Championship play-off race reaches its dramatic conclusion on the final day of the 2022/23 campaign, with five clubs chasing the last two spots – and the result at The Den will be pivotal.
Hosts Millwall are sixth and know that a victory against Blackburn Rovers on Monday will secure them a top six finish, while a draw would be enough if both Sunderland and West Brom fail to win.
They’ll be bouyed by a sell out home crowd after getting back to winning ways against Blackpool last Friday, which saw top scorer Tom Bradshaw return to form with a hat-trick.
It’s fair to say things are a little more complicated for the visitors. Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side have to beat the Lions, which is no…
