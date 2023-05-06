Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has been a fortress stock

As investors head to the Berkshire Hathaway annual shareholders meeting this weekend, they can rest easy in a stock that’s not only trading near all-time highs, but is also a safe haven during turbulent times.

Berkshire has a history of outperforming the S&P 500 during recessions, and performing especially well during bear markets, according to data from Bespoke Investment Group. Since 1980, Berkshire shares have beat the broader market over the course of six recessions by a median of 4.41 percentage points.

Even more impressive is the stock’s performance during bear markets. During the same time period, the conglomerate outpaced the S&P 500 each time it dropped 20%, beating the broader…