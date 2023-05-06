Why Have We Never Detected Aliens? Scientist Proposes a New

To the best of our knowledge, humans have never been contacted by aliens from the depths of space. Yet statistically speaking, we shouldn’t be alone.

Like a spurned lover, we’ve desperately tried to work out why nobody has called, coming up with one possible excuse after another.

A researcher from the Laboratory of Statistical Biophysics at the École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) in Switzerland has now come up with yet enother explanation for the radio silence, one inspired by the humble sponge.

“We’ve only been looking for 60 years,” says biophysicist Claudio Grimaldi….