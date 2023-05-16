7.6 C
London
Wednesday, May 17, 2023
type here...

Ethics probe launched into Quebec justice minister’s appointing

Canada
Updated:
The Canadian Press
By The Canadian Press
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img
Ethics probe launched into Quebec justice minister's appointing
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img


Quebec’s ethics and professional conduct commissioner has launched an investigation into the province’s justice minister, Simon Jolin-Barrette, concerning a possible conflict of interest in his appointment of a judge to the Quebec court.

The Liberal Party’s Monsef Derraji requested the investigation under Section 91 of the code of ethics and professional conduct for members of the National Assembly.

Derraji’s complaints allege that “the ties of friendship between the Minister of Justice and Judge Charles-Olivier Gosselin are proven and known,” according to a news release issued Monday afternoon by the Commissaire à l’éthique et à la déontologie.

His complaint “raises questions of an…

Read Full Article Here Link

- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img
The Canadian Press
The Canadian Presshttps://www.cbc.ca
CBC News is Canada's publicly owned news and information service. We are rooted in every region of the country and report on Canada and the world to provide a Canadian perspective on news and current affairs.Our mission is to inform, to reveal, to contribute to the understanding of issues of public interest and to encourage citizens to participate in our free and democratic society.We have journalists stationed in over 40 cities across Canada. We also have bureaus in London, Beijing, Washington, New York City, Los Angeles and Moscow.CBC News uses pop-up bureaus as well, with reporters who fly in when a story occurs beyond our existing bureaus.
Latest news
- Advertisement -spot_img
Related news
- Advertisement -spot_img

Editor Picks

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -spot_img