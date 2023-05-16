Human DNA Is All Over The Planet, And Scientists Are Worried

Every skin flake, hair follicle, eyelash, and spit drop cast from your body contains instructions written in a chemical code, one that is unique to you.

According to a new study, technology has advanced to the point that it’s now possible to sift scraps of human DNA out of the air, water, or soil and decipher personal details about the individuals who dropped them.

As useful as this might seem, the study’s authors warn society might not be prepared for the consequences.

“Any time we make a technological advance, there are beneficial things that the technology can be used for and concerning…