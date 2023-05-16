7.6 C
London
Wednesday, May 17, 2023
type here...

Live news: Topix hits 33-year high amid hopes for Japan

Finance
Updated:
FTimes
By FTimes
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img
Live news: Topix hits 33-year high amid hopes for Japan
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img


China youth unemployment rate rises despite end to Covid restrictions

William Langley in Hong Kong

Joblessness among Chinese youths rose to a record in April, according to figures from the country’s National Bureau of Statistics, adding to the growing pressure on policymakers to stimulate the flagging economy.

The unemployment rate for those aged from 16 to 24 rose to 20.4 per cent, up from 19.6 per cent the previous month. That topped the previous record set last summer, when much of the country was still under tight restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The overall unemployment rate…

Read Full Article Here FT

- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img
FTimes
FTimeshttps://ft.com/
FT The Financial Times is one of the world’s leading news organisations, recognised internationally for its authority, integrity and accuracy. The FT Group employs more than 2300 people worldwide, including 700 journalists in 40 countries. It includes the Financial Times, FT Specialist, and a number of services and joint ventures.
Latest news
- Advertisement -spot_img
Related news
- Advertisement -spot_img

Editor Picks

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -spot_img