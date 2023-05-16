Live news: Topix hits 33-year high amid hopes for Japan

Joblessness among Chinese youths rose to a record in April, according to figures from the country’s National Bureau of Statistics, adding to the growing pressure on policymakers to stimulate the flagging economy.

The unemployment rate for those aged from 16 to 24 rose to 20.4 per cent, up from 19.6 per cent the previous month. That topped the previous record set last summer, when much of the country was still under tight restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The overall unemployment rate…