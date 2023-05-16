7.6 C
U.S. Virgin Islands issued subpoena to Elon Musk in Jeffrey

Business
Updated:
CNBC
By CNBC
Electric car maker Tesla CEO Elon Musk meets with French Minister for the Economy and Finances Bruno Le Maire on the sidelines of the 6th edition of the “Choose France” Summit at the Chateau de Versailles, outside Paris on May 15, 2023.

Ludovic Marin | Pool | Via Reuters

The U.S. Virgin Islands issued a subpoena to Tesla CEO Elon Musk seeking documents for that government’s lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase over sex trafficking by the bank’s late longtime customer Jeffrey Epstein, a court filing revealed Monday.

That filing said the Virgin Islands has tried unsuccessfully to serve Musk with the subpoena, which was issued on April 28, because of suspicion that Epstein “may have referred or…

