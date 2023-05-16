7.6 C
London
Wednesday, May 17, 2023
type here...

Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom – Gasas Shrine Puzzle Guide

Gaming
Updated:
Newslanes Media
By Newslanes Media
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img
Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom - Gasas Shrine Puzzle Guide
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img


The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Ultrahand ability is one of its most enjoyable mechanics, so it stands to reason plenty of the game’s shrines will demand you to master it. Such is the case with Gasas Shrine southwest of Hyrule Ridge, which asks you to connect a lot of items together to make your way through. We’ll tell you how to solve the puzzles within here.

How to solve the Gasas Shrine Puzzle in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

In the first room of the Gasas Shrine, shoot the rope holding up a cube so that you can jump on it and cross the gap. Next, pick up that same cube with your Ultrahand and attach it to the other one on the other side of the…

Read Full Article Here Source link

- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img
Newslanes Media
Newslanes Mediahttps://newslanes.com
Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. Newslanes auto aggregates and gather popular stories, business news, tech releases and much more for free for everyone. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information provided by trusted sources. All content and material belongs to their respective sources.
Latest news
- Advertisement -spot_img
Related news
- Advertisement -spot_img

Editor Picks

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -spot_img