Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom – Gasas Shrine Puzzle Guide

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Ultrahand ability is one of its most enjoyable mechanics, so it stands to reason plenty of the game’s shrines will demand you to master it. Such is the case with Gasas Shrine southwest of Hyrule Ridge, which asks you to connect a lot of items together to make your way through. We’ll tell you how to solve the puzzles within here.

How to solve the Gasas Shrine Puzzle in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

In the first room of the Gasas Shrine, shoot the rope holding up a cube so that you can jump on it and cross the gap. Next, pick up that same cube with your Ultrahand and attach it to the other one on the other side of the…