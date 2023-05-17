From Salah to Haaland: Premier League stars with the MOST fake Instagram followers

As the Premier League draws to a close, fans can keep up with their favourite players by following them on social media, but follower counts aren’t always what they seem.

Interested to find out which players potentially have the most fake followers, the experts at SeatPick took to Transfermarkt to source the 100 best-performing Premier League players by market value, and then used Modash to calculate an estimate of their fake followers.

Highlights from the research:

Liverpool favourite Mohamed Salah potentially has over 12.8 million fake Instagram followers, the most of all Premier League players.

The players with potentially the most fake followers

SeatPick can reveal that the player with potentially the most fake followers is Liverpool midfielder, Mohamed Salah. He boasts a whopping 59 MILLION Instagram followers (more than Liverpool itself) but according to data from Modash, 21.65% of these are fake, equating to over 12 million followers.

Close behind him in second place is Manchester United player Raphaël Varane. Varane has over 60% fewer followers than Salah (21,623,392) but almost 28% of these are fake (6,028,602) meaning he may only have over 15 million real Instagram followers.

In third place is Manchester City centre-forward Erling Haaland, who boasts over 29 million Instagram followers, but over ⅕ of these may be fake (5,983,370) meaning his real follower count may be over 23 million followers.

At the bottom of the top 10 is Chelsea star Raheem Sterling who has the least number of fake followers, equating to 2,755,412 (26.4%) of his over 10.4 million followers, meaning he has a legitimate follower count of over 7.6 million.

The clubs with potentially the most fake followers

The club with the most fake followers is Manchester United. The club’s official account has over 61 million followers, but almost 14 million (22.4%) are believed to be fake.

Coming in second is fellow Manchester side Manchester City whose official Instagram page boasts over 42 million followers. However, 24.6% of these may be fake, or over 10.5 million followers.

In third is Chelsea. The Blues’ Instagram page has almost 40 million followers, but 24.4% (9,774,047) of these could be fake.

The club with the most genuine follower count is Brentford who may only have 105,300 (27%) fake followers.