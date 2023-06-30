Apple’s market cap tops $3 trillion

Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks during Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) at the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, on June 5, 2023.

Apple ‘s market cap topped $3 trillion on Friday, as its shares climbed about 1% to a new high and passed the $190.73 price required to hit the milestone, according to CNBC’s most recent share count.

Apple was the first company to hit a $3 trillion market cap during intraday trading in January 2022, but it failed to close at that level. It has another shot to do that on Friday.

It shows investors remain bullish on the stock and Apple’s portfolio of products and services, despite the company’s warning in May that…