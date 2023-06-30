People should stop taking Ozempic, Wegovy obesity drugs

In this photo illustration, a box of the diabetes drug Ozempic rests on a pharmacy counter on April 17, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

People on diabetes and weight loss drugs such as Novo Nordisk ‘s Ozempic and Wegovy should stop taking them before having elective surgery to reduce the risk of serious health complications, a prominent group of doctors said.

The American Society of Anesthesiologists, an organization of more than 53,000 physicians engaged in anesthesiology, released interim guidance with that suggestion late Thursday.

The guidance aims to help doctors manage patients on those drugs who are scheduled to undergo elective surgeries, which are…