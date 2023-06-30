The Witcher’s New Geralt Liam Hemsworth Has Been “Devouring”

In a major shakeup, Henry Cavill is stepping down as Geralt in Netflix’s The Witcher TV series, with Liam Hemsworth coming in to replace him for Season 4. And from the sound of it, Hemsworth is coming to the role after a good amount of preparation.

Joey Batey, who plays Jaskier, told GamesRadar+ that he’s been chatting with Hemsworth and swapping favorite quotes from the book. Batey said Hemsworth is “throwing himself into it.” Batey went on to say that Hemsworth has been “devouring the books” and pushing hard on an “insane” training regime to get in shape to play Geralt.

The first five episodes of The Witcher Season 3 are out now, with the final three coming on…