Menu
Search
Subscribe
Entertainment

Doctor Who fans think Steven Moffat is returning to show

By: Radio Times

Date:


On Wednesday 5th July, it is outlined that there was another writer’s meeting in the morning but it took place on Zoom as “our writer’s currently on the other side of the planet”.

Similarly, on the notes for Friday 14th July, it outlines that not only was it Ncuti Gatwa’s final day of filming his first season, but that there was “an afternoon Zoom with a writer temporarily out of the country”.

This has led fans to deduce from Instagram pictures of Moffat aboard a yacht on those dates that he very well could be working on Doctor Who after all.

In one of the pictures…

Read Full Article Here Radio Times


Previous article
Joe Jonas Draws Fan a Custom Tattoo During Tour Performance
Radio Times
Radio Timeshttps://www.radiotimes.com
Radio Times is a weekly TV and entertainment magazine first published in 1923. It was the world’s first broadcast listings magazine and was owned and published by the BBC until 2011. It is now published by Immediate Media. The magazine publishes interviews and features with the biggest names in television, film and radio as well as carrying listings for the best terrestrial, satellite and on demand television services, radio listings and film reviews.Follow @RadioTimes on Twitter for TV, entertainment and movie news, @RadioTimesGames for the latest from the world of gaming, check out the Radio Times Instagram feed or head over to Radio Times Facebook and give our page a Like.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Company

The latest

Subscribe

© 2016 Newslanes. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.