Doctor Who fans think Steven Moffat is returning to show

On Wednesday 5th July, it is outlined that there was another writer’s meeting in the morning but it took place on Zoom as “our writer’s currently on the other side of the planet”.

Similarly, on the notes for Friday 14th July, it outlines that not only was it Ncuti Gatwa’s final day of filming his first season, but that there was “an afternoon Zoom with a writer temporarily out of the country”.

This has led fans to deduce from Instagram pictures of Moffat aboard a yacht on those dates that he very well could be working on Doctor Who after all.

In one of the pictures…