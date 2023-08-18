Joe Jonas Draws Fan a Custom Tattoo During Tour Performance

While some fans get tattoos of their favorite star’s autograph, one Jonas Brothers fan got one drawn by Joe Jonas himself.

“Joe Jonas drawing me a tattoo last night in Boston,” a fan captioned a Wednesday, August 16, TikTok video of Joe, 34, pausing mid-performance to draw a picture on their sign which read “Draw me a tattoo?” After taking a few moments to create the custom ink, Joe told the concertgoer the picture was of “me and you” before returning to the stage.

The fan proceeded to get the image — which featured two smiley faces — tattooed on their leg after the show.

The sweet moment occurred…