FFDP’s Zoltan Bathory is now the ﻿﻿”‘Call of Duty’ guy”

Courtesy of Activision

If you feel your video game experience isn’t metal enough, maybe try playing as Zoltan Bathory in Call of Duty.

The Five Finger Death Punch guitarist is featured in the new update of the Modern Warfare II and Warzone games as playable character Oz. Speaking with ABC Audio, Bathory shares that the collaboration came together due to FFDP’s longstanding relationship with the military.

“All the guys who are working for ﻿Call of Duty — the special operators and all the guys who are filming this stuff, and some of the actors, making sure that the gear is correct, all their advisers — they are guys that saw us back in Iraq or Kuwait,” Bathory…