‘I’m almost 70 years old but I am wrinkle-free due to one

AvatarExpress UKPosted oninLife StyleLeave a comment
‘I’m almost 70 years old but I am wrinkle-free due to one


A grandmother of six who has no wrinkles has shared her favourite skincare product that has kept her skin youthful and glowing.

Vivian Boyko is an author but has amazed people online after she revealed her age and shared her “best beauty hack ever” which promoting some users to accuse her of being much younger than her actual age.

After receiving a comment asking her to prove her age, Vivian, said: “Almost 70, no wrinkles! Why would anybody lie about being 70? If you’re gonna lie about your age you pick a different number like 50 or 60.”

In a video on TikTok, Vivian said: “See my neck? I have no wrinkles. I’m going to be 70 this year, Not a one! I’m going to share with you…

Read Full Article Here Express UK

Avatar

Express UK

Express.co.uk is the digital arm of the Daily Express and Sunday Express - one of Britain’s most famous and trusted news brands.Since 1900 the Express has been at the forefront of the news, and a fundamental part of the fabric of British life, crusading for truth and dignity and bringing millions of readers informed coverage of the most important world events in both print and online.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.