Jamal Lascelles: Police investigating an altercation in

AvatarSky NewsPosted oninSportsLeave a comment
Jamal Lascelles: Police investigating an altercation in



Police are investigating an altercation in Newcastle city centre involving club captain Jamaal Lascelles.

The 29-year-old had been on a night out with his younger brother and a friend on Saturday August 19 and into the early hours of Sunday morning, when a fight broke out on Westgate Road.

Mobile-phone footage circulating online appears to show Lascelles involved in the altercation with a number of other individuals.

Newcastle are not commenting but they are aware of the incident.

Northumbria Police have confirmed they are making inquiries after a report of disorder on the street and are appealing for further information.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said:…

Read Full Article Here Sky News

Avatar

Sky News

Sky News aim to be the best and most trusted place for news. Made by people who dare to challenge. Made for people who want clarity in an uncertain world. We take you to the heart of the stories that shape our world.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.