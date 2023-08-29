Jamal Lascelles: Police investigating an altercation

Police are investigating an altercation in Newcastle city centre involving club captain Jamaal Lascelles.

The 29-year-old had been on a night out with his younger brother and a friend on Saturday August 19 and into the early hours of Sunday morning, when a fight broke out on Westgate Road.

Mobile-phone footage circulating online appears to show Lascelles involved in the altercation with a number of other individuals.

Newcastle are not commenting but they are aware of the incident.

Northumbria Police have confirmed they are making inquiries after a report of disorder on the street and are appealing for further information.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said:…