Yellowstone County committee to look at jail and justice

As the Yellowstone County Detention Facility continues to deal with over capacity and over-taxed workers, the county attorney is forming a committee aimed at directly overseeing the jail.

The 10-person committee will look at the entire justice system in the county and Billings, conducting a new study in hopes to locate all of the areas where improvements can be made.

County Attorney Scott Twito, R-Yellowstone County, put together a subcommittee to look at the reasons for the crowded jail.

The group will look at all different aspects and then relay that information to the commissioners.

“The commissioners wanted an independent party to run the meeting, so it didn’t look like we were trying…