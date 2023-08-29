Young adults take two weeks to get over ‘first day nerves’

Young adults take two weeks to get over their “first day nerves” and feel confident in a new job, according to research. However, the poll of 1,000 18- to 25-year-olds found they spend eight days worrying about their new role before they even start – with the top concerns being not fitting in with the team, and not knowing what they’re doing, while 30 percent fear they won’t pick things up quickly enough.

It also emerged many turn to social media for advice when starting a new job or apprenticeship – with TikTok proving the most useful.

September was also deemed the month best suited for starting a new chapter, suggesting Gen Z are still in sync with the academic calendar.

The…