5 Florida cities make top 10 list

Want to keep your summer vacation going? Travel guidance site TripAdvisor says 74% of American travelers are still planning trips through the fall, and five of the top ten trending U.S. destinations on its site are in Florida.

Which isn’t surprising, really. Being a worldwide destination location is kind of our thing. But the cities people are going to TripAdvisor to look up aren’t the cities you might expect.

What’s No. 1 in the whole United States, based on places with the greatest year-over-year growth?

Little Torch Key, Florida. You don’t hear about that one very much, which may be why it’s popular.

