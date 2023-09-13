Courtrooms are critical habitat for grizzly bears – Daily

Grizzlies wouldn’t be roaming the greater Yellowstone ecosystem if it wasn’t for plentiful food, and the vast wildlands of the national park that offer protections from traps, bullets, chainsaws and bulldozers.

But one of the most important places for grizzlies in recent decades has been the federal courthouse.

I recently reviewed every lawsuit filed on behalf of grizzlies bears during the past 30 years and it’s clear that litigation has played a pivotal role in protecting these bruins under the Endangered Species Act, ensuring they survive and thrive.

My research, published recently in the peer-reviewed journal Frontiers in Conservation…