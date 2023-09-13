‘I got lost driving in London and it cost me £800

A pensioner from Norwich who got lost in London during the rush hour was slapped wth ULEZ fines in excess of £800.

Roger Watts, 82, was on the way to Dorset when his sat nav directed him into the capital where he spent hours trying to get out of London.

By the time he finally got himself out of the city, he had cost himself a fortune.

Roger said: “I haven’t been in London since the 70s, so when I got lost, I just didn’t have the experience to get out.

“I ended up going through three ULEZ zones!”