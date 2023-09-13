Man Utd ‘closing in’ on signing of American goalkeeper

Manchester United are set to make the ‘record breaking’ signing of Phallon Tullis-Joyce before the WSL transfer deadline closes. Cr. Getty Images

Manchester United are closing in on the signing of OL Reign goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce, according to the DailyMail.

The report claims that Marc Skinner’s side are edging closer to an agreed on a fee with the American side that will see her join the Red Devils in a ‘record fee’ – though current United number one Mary Earps is expected to STAY with the club.

Despite that, it appears the club have pushed forward with a deal for 26-year-old Tullis-Joyce, who is reported to be heading to Manchester in hope of completing a ‘record breaking’ deal to…