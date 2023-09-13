NASA’s About to Unveil a Report on ‘Unidentified Anomalous

Now officially known as unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAPs), ‘UFOs’ have certainly long captivated our curiosity.

NASA commissioned a study team in 2022 to investigate such hard-to-easily-classify reports, and tomorrow they’re revealing the highly anticipated findings at a media briefing.

The scarcity of high-quality observations of UAPs – defined as objects in the sky that are inconsistent with known naturally occurring phenomena or aircraft – makes scientific conclusions about their nature rather impossible.

So NASA assembled an independent team of 16 scientific, aeronautic, and…