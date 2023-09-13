Significant rainfall continues this morning: Environment Canada

WEATHER ALERT

ENVIRONMENT CANADA

*************************

Rainfall Warning in effect for:

Timmins – Cochrane – Iroquois Falls

Significant rainfall continuing.

Hazard: Additional amounts of up to 10 mm will be possible.

Timing: This morning through this afternoon.

Discussion: Rain is expected to become light this afternoon.

For information concerning flooding, please consult your local Conservation Authority or Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry office. Visit Ontario.ca/floods for the latest details.

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

Please continue to monitor…