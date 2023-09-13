Significant rainfall continues this morning: Environment Canada

WEATHER ALERT
ENVIRONMENT CANADA
*************************
Rainfall Warning in effect for:
- Timmins – Cochrane – Iroquois Falls
Significant rainfall continuing.
Hazard: Additional amounts of up to 10 mm will be possible.
Timing: This morning through this afternoon.
Discussion: Rain is expected to become light this afternoon.
For information concerning flooding, please consult your local Conservation Authority or Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry office. Visit Ontario.ca/floods for the latest details.
Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.
Please continue to monitor…
Read Full Article Here Link