Significant rainfall continues this morning: Environment Canada

Significant rainfall continues this morning: Environment Canada

AvatarThe Canadian PressPosted oninCanadaLeave a comment
Significant rainfall continues this morning: Environment Canada


WEATHER ALERT
ENVIRONMENT CANADA
*************************
Rainfall Warning in effect for:

  • Timmins – Cochrane – Iroquois Falls

Significant rainfall continuing.

Hazard: Additional amounts of up to 10 mm will be possible.

Timing: This morning through this afternoon.

Discussion: Rain is expected to become light this afternoon.

For information concerning flooding, please consult your local Conservation Authority or Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry office. Visit Ontario.ca/floods for the latest details.

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

Please continue to monitor…

Read Full Article Here Link

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.