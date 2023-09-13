Watch our FT subscriber webinar on China’s economic slowdown

We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest Chinese economy news every morning.

FT journalists and UBS economist Wang Tao at 1230-1330 BST (1130-1230 GMT) on Wednesday September 13 are taking your questions and discussing the impact for Beijing and the world of China’s economic slowdown.

The panel, moderated by Yuan Yang, the FT’s Europe-China correspondent, features: