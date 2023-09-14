Savannah Chrisley Is Dating Robert Shiver

Savannah Chrisley knows that her new man’s past relationship may raise some eyebrows.

The Chrisleys Knows Best alum is dating Robert Shiver, the former Auburn University football player whose ex Lindsay Shiver has been accused of conspiring with an alleged hitman to murder him. The bombshell revelation came during Savannah’s appearance on The Viall Files Sept. 14.

“This guy that I’m talking to, his wife just tried to kill,” she told host Nick Viall, joking, “It’s fine.”

Although Robert’s estranged wife Lindsay has been making headlines for her alleged murder-for-hire plot against the athlete, Savannah insisted that he’s a complete “normie.”

“He’s a normal person and I love it,”…