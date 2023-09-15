1 Major Advantage That Sets Roku Apart From Netflix and Other Streamers The Motley Fool

The major advantage that sets Roku apart from Netflix is that Roku is a platform, while Netflix is a streaming service. This means that Roku does not produce any of its own content, but rather acts as a middleman between viewers and streaming services. This gives Roku a number of advantages, including:

A wider selection of content: Roku has access to content from a variety of streaming services, including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max, and many more. This gives Roku users a much wider selection of content to choose from than Netflix subscribers.

More affordable: Roku devices are typically much more affordable than smart TVs that come with built-in streaming services. This makes Roku a more attractive option for budget-minded consumers.

More customizable: Roku devices allow users to customize their home screen and add or remove channels as they see fit. This gives users more control over their streaming experience.

Better search: Roku's search function is more comprehensive than Netflix's, making it easier for users to find the content they're looking for.

In addition to these advantages, Roku is also growing its own streaming business. In 2021, Roku launched its own streaming service called Roku Channel, which offers a selection of free and ad-supported content. Roku Channel is still in its early stages, but it has the potential to become a major player in the streaming market.

Overall, Roku is a more versatile and affordable option than Netflix. If you’re looking for a streaming device that gives you access to a wide variety of content and lets you customize your experience, then Roku is a good choice. However, if you’re looking for a streaming service with a large library of original content, then Netflix is a better option.