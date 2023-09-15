Aaron Rodgers Has Surgery After Season-Ending Injury 

Aaron Rodgers is feeling optimistic after undergoing surgery for his torn Achilles.

“Surgery went great yesterday. Thank you for all the love and prayers and support,” Rodgers, 39, wrote via his Instagram Story on Thursday, September 14, alongside a photo of himself in a hospital bed. “And thanks to the GOAT Dr ElAttrache and his staff for starting me on the road to recovery.”

Rodgers was removed from the field after suffering the injury on Monday, September 11, during his debut game as quarterback for the New York Jets. While Rodgers was being attended to by medical staff, head coach Robert Saleh addressed the health…