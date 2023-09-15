Environment – Mother Nature

[BIRDS CHIRPING]

Inside Apple Park, a woman carries an iPad and walks briskly down an interior corridor.

[QUICK FOOTSTEPS]

[NERVOUS PANTING]

She picks up her pace and mumbles under her breath.

[SUSPENSEFUL INSTRUMENTAL MUSIC PLAYS]

In a conference room, Tim Cook sits at a long table.

Tim Cook: [TO HIMSELF] Welcome to Apple, welcome to Apple. Hi, I’m Tim.

The woman with the iPad enters the room.

Woman with iPad: She should be here any minute.

Tim: [TO HIMSELF] How was the weather coming in? Hi, I’m Tim.

Lisa Jackson sits across from Tim. She breathes deeply. At the…