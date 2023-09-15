Wine & Fries charity event Ronald Mcdonald House

What could be better than sipping on a tall glass of wine and munching on an order of french fries? Doing it for a good cause.

The annual Wine & Fries event will be Sept. 22 from 6-9 p.m. in partnership with Hotel Effie Sandestin at their Ara Rooftop Pool & Lounge in Miramar Beach. Wine & Fries is celebrating its five-year anniversary this year; the proceeds of the event are given to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northwest Florida each year to support families staying at the house.

“We’re celebrating five years of Wine & Fries and we want to invite everyone to come join us for an amazing night under the stars,” Executive Director Summer Jimmerson said. “Calling it a party…