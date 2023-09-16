Colorado Football: Buffs Enter Rocky Mountain Showdown with Record-Tying Five Sellouts

September 16, 2023

The Colorado Buffaloes are entering their biggest game of the season with a lot of momentum. After a dominant 42-17 victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers last weekend, the Buffs are now 2-0 and ranked No. 18 in the AP Top 25. This Saturday, Colorado will host their archrivals, the Colorado State Rams, in the Rocky Mountain Showdown.

The Buffs are coming off of their best season in over a decade, going 8-5 and winning the Alamo Bowl. Head coach Deion Sanders has quickly turned around the Colorado program, and he has the Buffs poised for another successful season in 2023.

The Buffs are led by junior quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who has been one of the most impressive signal-callers in the country so far this season. Sanders has thrown for 903 yards and six touchdowns in the Buffs’ first two games. He has also rushed for 103 yards and two touchdowns.

Sanders has a number of weapons at his disposal, including wide receivers Jordyn Tyson and Montana Lemonious. Tyson is coming off of a 100-yard receiving game against Nebraska, while Lemonious leads the Buffs in receiving touchdowns with three.

The Buffs also have a strong running game, led by senior Alex Fontenot. Fontenot has rushed for 217 yards and two touchdowns in two games.

The Buffs’ defense has also been impressive so far this season. Colorado has allowed just 40.5 points per game, which is good for 30th in the country. The Buffs are led by linebacker Nate Landman, who is one of the best defensive players in the Pac-12.

The Colorado State Rams are entering the Rocky Mountain Showdown with a 0-1 record. The Rams lost their season opener to the Washington State Cougars, 41-38.

The Rams are led by first-year head coach Jay Norvell. Norvell is a former offensive coordinator at the University of Nevada, Reno. He is known for his fast-paced, up-tempo offense.

The Rams’ offense is led by quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi. Fowler-Nicolosi threw for 210 yards and two touchdowns in the Rams’ season opener. He also rushed for 35 yards.

The Rams also have a strong running game, led by senior David Bailey. Bailey rushed for 108 yards and a touchdown in the Rams’ season opener.

The Rams’ defense is led by linebacker Eric Scott. Scott is one of the best defensive players in the Mountain West Conference.

The Rocky Mountain Showdown is one of the oldest and most intense rivalries in college football. The two teams have played each other 109 times, with Colorado leading the series 69-36-4.

The Buffs are the favorites to win this year’s Rocky Mountain Showdown. Colorado has a more talented roster than Colorado State, and they have the home field advantage. However, the Rams are a well-coached team, and they will be motivated to upset their rivals.

The Rocky Mountain Showdown is scheduled to kick off at 1:00 PM on Saturday, September 17th at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado. The game will be televised on FOX Sports 1.

Colorado Football News and Notes

The Buffs have announced that their game against the Oregon State Beavers on October 15th will be a record-tying fifth sellout of the season.

Junior linebacker Nate Landman has been named to the Pro Football Focus Pac-12 Team of the Week for his performance against Nebraska. Landman recorded 10 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and a sack in the Buffs’ victory.

Junior quarterback Shedeur Sanders has been named to the Manning Award Stars of the Week list. The Manning Award is given annually to the top college quarterback in the country.

The Buffs are ranked No. 18 in the AP Top 25 and No. 19 in the Coaches Poll. This is the first time that Colorado has been ranked in the Top 20 of both polls since 2016.

Colorado Football Outlook

The Buffs are entering the 2023 season with high expectations. They have a talented roster, a proven head coach, and a favorable schedule. Colorado has a real chance to win the Pac-12 South and compete for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

The Buffs’ biggest challenge will be replacing their top two playmakers from last season: running back Jarek Broussard and wide receiver.