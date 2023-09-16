Do you want to play a game? SAW Escape Room experience

Do you want to play a game? Be warned, this one is a little different. London has a brand new escape room experience in the style of the iconic horror franchise SAW. Punters can grab tickets for torture and explore rooms inspired by the gory films in a fight for redemption right now.

The SAW Escape Experience London is a must-visit for fans of the Saw films, and for anyone looking for a thrilling and immersive escape room experience. The production design is top-notch, with each room recreating iconic scenes from the films in meticulous detail. The live actors are also excellent, and they really help to create a sense of suspense and fear.

The puzzles themselves are challenging, but fair. They require teamwork and problem-solving skills, but they are not impossible to solve. The escape room is also very non-linear, which means that there are multiple ways to progress through the game. This makes the experience more replayable and enjoyable.

Overall, the SAW Escape Experience London is one of the best escape rooms that I have ever done. It is a must-visit for fans of the Saw films, and for anyone looking for a thrilling and immersive escape room experience.

Here are some pros and cons of the SAW Escape Experience London:

Pros:

Excellent production design and live actors

Challenging but fair puzzles

Non-linear gameplay

Very immersive experience

Cons:

Can be quite scary, so not for the faint of heart

Some of the puzzles may be too difficult for some groups

Can be expensive

Overall, I would highly recommend the SAW Escape Experience London to anyone looking for a thrilling and immersive escape room experience.

You can buy SAW: Escape Room Experience tickets on the following websites:

Las Vegas: Official SAW Escape Room website: https://sawescaperoom.com/buy-tickets/

London: SAW: Escape Experience London website: https://sawtheexperience.com/tickets/

You can also buy tickets at the door, but it is recommended to book in advance, especially if you are visiting during peak season.

Please note: The SAW Escape Room Experience is not suitable for children under the age of 16.

