Fact check: True

People are streaming pirated movies on TikTok. In a recent report by the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment (ACE), a coalition of major media companies, TikTok was identified as one of the top platforms for pirated content. The report found that TikTok users are streaming pirated movies by uploading clips of the movies to the platform, or by linking to pirated movies hosted on other websites.

TikTok has taken some steps to address the issue of pirated content on its platform. For example, the company has implemented a system that automatically detects and removes pirated videos. However, the report by ACE found that these measures have not been effective enough, and that pirated content remains a widespread problem on TikTok.

There are a number of reasons why people might stream pirated movies on TikTok. Some people may be unaware that it is illegal to stream pirated content. Others may be unable to afford to pay for legal streaming services. And still others may simply be looking for a convenient way to watch movies without having to download them.

However, there are a number of risks associated with streaming pirated movies on TikTok. First, pirated movies may contain malware that can infect your device. Second, streaming pirated movies can violate the terms of service of TikTok, and could result in your account being banned. And third, streaming pirated movies is illegal, and you could be fined or even imprisoned if you are caught.

If you are looking for a legal and safe way to watch movies, there are a number of streaming services available, such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Hulu. These services offer a wide variety of movies and TV shows, and they are generally very affordable.