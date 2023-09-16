Trump lashes out at bid for partial gag order in election

Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at a South Dakota Republican party rally in Rapid City, South Dakota, U.S. September 8, 2023. Jonathan Ernst | Reuters WASHINGTON — Donald Trump on Friday attacked special counsel Jack Smith as a “deranged” prosecutor after his office sought restrictions on what the former president can say about his federal election interference case. “He’s a deranged person,” he said of Smith, who led two federal investigations into Trump that have yielded criminal indictments. Trump, who is the leading Republican candidate for the party’s 2024 presidential nomination, claimed in a speech Friday night that Smith “wants to…

Opinion:

Donald Trump’s recent attack on the special counsel’s bid for a partial gag order in his election interference case is a sign of his growing desperation and his unwillingness to comply with the law.

Trump has repeatedly attacked the special counsel, Jack Smith, calling him a “deranged” prosecutor and accusing him of being on a “witch hunt.” He has also refused to cooperate with Smith’s investigation, and he has repeatedly made false and misleading statements about the 2020 election.

The special counsel’s bid for a partial gag order is an attempt to prevent Trump from interfering with the investigation and from tainting the jury pool. Trump’s attacks on the gag order suggest that he is aware of the damage that he could do to the case, and that he is determined to do whatever he can to undermine it.

Trump’s attacks on the gag order are also a sign of his disrespect for the rule of law. He believes that he is above the law, and that he can say and do whatever he wants without consequences. This is a dangerous attitude, and it is a threat to our democracy.

The special counsel’s investigation is important because it is necessary to hold accountable those who attempted to subvert the 2020 election. Trump’s attacks on the investigation are an attempt to obstruct justice and to protect himself from the consequences of his actions.

We must not allow Trump to undermine the rule of law or to interfere with the special counsel’s investigation. We must stand up for our democracy and for the principle that no one is above the law.