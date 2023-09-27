Charli Storms Out of Family Meeting

The tension between the D’Amelio sisters escalated on The D’Amelio Show season 3 when Charli D’Amelio flipped out on sister Dixie D’Amelio over a joke about executing her dog, Rebel.

When Charli and Dixie met up with their parents, Marc and Heidi D’Amelio, for a family meeting, the girls voiced their concerns with each other after moving into a new house together.

“My problem is Charli’s fat dog. She’s a monster,” Dixie told her parents. Charli chimed in, saying, “I think there needs to be a talk about where food can be left in the house for her to not get it.”

Dixie explained that…