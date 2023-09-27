Commander Bites Again, This Time a Secret Service Agent

September 27, 2023

Washington, D.C. – President Joe Biden’s dog Commander bit another Secret Service agent on Monday night, according to a statement from the Secret Service.

This is the 11th known time that Commander has bitten a Secret Service agent or another person. The White House has said that they are working with the Secret Service and animal behaviorists to help Commander adjust to living in the White House.

The latest incident occurred around 8 p.m. on Monday night. The Secret Service agent, who has not been identified, was bitten on the leg. The agent was treated by medical personnel at the White House and is expected to make a full recovery.

It is unclear what prompted Commander to bite the agent. The White House has not released any additional information about the incident.

The repeated biting incidents have raised concerns about Commander’s safety and the safety of the people who interact with him. Some people have called for the Bidens to get rid of Commander, but the Bidens have said that they are committed to working with him to help him adjust.

The White House has said that Commander is a good dog, but that he is still young and learning. They have also said that they are taking steps to mitigate the risk of future biting incidents, such as keeping Commander on a leash when he is in public and providing him with additional training.

It remains to be seen whether the White House’s efforts will be successful. In the meantime, the Secret Service agents who are tasked with protecting the President and his family are at risk of being bitten by Commander.