DC Law Firms Seek Antitrust Lawyers as Demand Grows

September 27, 2023

Washington, D.C. – Law firms in Washington, D.C., are focusing their hiring efforts on high-demand antitrust and investigations practices, according to a recent report by Law.com.

Several large law firms, including Morgan, Lewis & Bockius, Reed Smith, Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer, Crowell & Moring, Holland & Knight, and Dykema Gossett, have announced lateral hires in these areas in recent weeks.

The increased demand for antitrust and investigations lawyers is being driven by a number of factors, including the Biden administration’s focus on antitrust enforcement, the rise of complex mergers and acquisitions, and the growing number of government investigations into corporate misconduct.

“Antitrust and investigations are two of the most active and in-demand practice areas in Washington right now,” said Jami McKeon, chair of Morgan Lewis. “We are seeing a lot of demand from clients for experienced lawyers who can help them navigate the complex regulatory landscape and defend them against government investigations.”

One of the most notable hires in recent weeks was Joshua Goodman, who joined Morgan Lewis as a partner in D.C. Goodman previously served as deputy assistant director of the mergers II division of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

Goodman’s hire is a reflection of the growing focus on antitrust enforcement by the Biden administration. The FTC has already filed a number of high-profile antitrust lawsuits in recent months, including a challenge to Meta’s acquisition of Within Unlimited.

The demand for antitrust and investigations lawyers is also being driven by the rise of complex mergers and acquisitions. In recent years, there has been a wave of consolidation in many industries, leading to larger and more complex mergers. These mergers often require close scrutiny from antitrust regulators.

In addition, there has been a growing number of government investigations into corporate misconduct. In recent months, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Department of Justice (DOJ) have both launched major investigations into the cryptocurrency industry.

The increased demand for antitrust and investigations lawyers is creating opportunities for lawyers with experience in these areas. Law firms are willing to pay top dollar for experienced lawyers who can help them meet the needs of their clients.

If you are a lawyer with experience in antitrust or investigations, this is a great time to be looking for a new job. There are many opportunities available for qualified lawyers in Washington, D.C.