Ralph Lauren is Expanding in Canada with Digital Commerce





Brand deepens roots in key North American market, with plans to expand further in Canada in coming years

TORONTO & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) today announced that it is expanding in Canada with the launch of dedicated digital commerce and the first Ralph Lauren store in the country. The store, which recently opened in Toronto’s Yorkdale Shopping Centre, is the first in a planned expansion in Canada, building on the Company’s existing wholesale and outlet presence in the region. Toronto represents one of the Company’s top 30 cities targeted for a comprehensive omni-channel ecosystem expansion globally.





Currently, Ralph Lauren has 12 outlet stores in Canada as well as a wholesale presence at key retailers, including Hudson’s Bay, Sporting Life and Harry Rosen. The Company plans to open a number of Ralph Lauren stores across the country in the coming years.

“Ralph Lauren’s ethos of timelessness and authenticity has inspired and connected with our Canadian consumers for decades, and we’re excited to bring a more holistic expression of our brand to Canada,” said Bob Ranftl, Regional Chief Executive Officer for North America at Ralph Lauren Corporation. “We look forward to serving our consumers throughout Canada with enhanced and elevated experiences that reflect our luxury lifestyle point of view.”

The new RalphLauren.ca site will house Ralph Lauren’s full portfolio of iconic brands, including Purple Label, Ralph Lauren Collection, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL and Lauren, across its breadth of Men’s, Women’s and Childrenswear assortments in apparel, accessories and footwear, in addition to select Home items. The Company is planning to launch the English version of its Canadian digital commerce site on October 11. It will explore a future launch in Quebec with a French-language version.

The Ralph Lauren store features a mix of Men’s Purple Label and Women’s Collection, as well as a curated selection of Polo Ralph Lauren Men’s and Women’s collections. Located on the ground floor of Yorkdale Shopping Centre, one of Canada’s leading retail destinations, the store also offers an array of dedicated client services, including private styling appointments, alterations & repairs and Made-to-Measure tailoring.

The store’s design captures the Ralph Lauren brand’s timeless spirit and brings it to life in a modern, sophisticated space. The bold, double-height façade, comprising of cherry wood louvers and aged-bronze metal, gives way to a contemporary interior with bright, white walls and a limestone floor.

The Canadian digital commerce site and new luxury store build on Ralph Lauren Corporation’s targeted expansion in North America, as well as across Asia and Europe, as part of its Next Great Chapter: Accelerate strategy to deliver sustainable, long-term growth and value creation. Guided by its multiple drivers of growth, the Company is focused on creating elevated consumer ecosystems through a strategic balance of flagship stores, intimate boutiques, outlets, wholesale partnerships and digital platforms.

