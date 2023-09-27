Week 4 Waiver Wire Pickups: Top 10 Players to Add

Week 3 of the NFL season is in the books, and it’s time to start thinking about Week 4 waiver wire pickups. There were a few players who emerged as potential fantasy difference-makers last week, and they’ll be worth bidding on in most leagues.

Here is a list of the top 10 waiver wire pickups for Week 4:

Player Position Team Ownership De’Von Achane RB Dolphins 28% Tank Dell WR Texans 23% Romeo Doubs WR Packers 21% Joshua Palmer WR Chargers 20% Matt Breida RB Giants 19% Melvin Gordon RB Broncos 17% Kendre Miller RB Texans 16% Marvin Mims WR Texans 15% Josh Downs WR Browns 14% Luke Musgrave TE Raiders 13% Taysom Hill TE/QB Saints 12%

Here is a brief analysis of each player: De’Von Achane: Achane had a breakout game in Week 3, rushing for 203 yards and four touchdowns against the New England Patriots. He’s a shifty and explosive runner who has a chance to be a fantasy factor in the Miami offense.

Tank Dell: Dell is another rookie who had a big game in Week 3. He caught three passes for 111 yards and a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Dell is a big-play threat with good speed and hands.

Romeo Doubs: Doubs is a rookie receiver who has been getting more involved in the Green Bay Packers offense in recent weeks. He caught four passes for 52 yards and a touchdown in Week 3. Doubs has the potential to be a valuable fantasy asset in a high-powered Packers offense.

Joshua Palmer: Palmer is a second-year receiver who is starting to emerge as a reliable target for Justin Herbert in the Los Angeles Chargers offense. He caught six passes for 80 yards in Week 3. Palmer is worth considering as a WR3 or flex option in fantasy leagues.

Matt Breida: Breida is a veteran running back who is serving as the backup to Saquon Barkley in the New York Giants offense. He got more involved in the offense in Week 3, rushing for 43 yards and catching a touchdown pass. Breida is a good option to have on your roster as a handcuff to Barkley or as a flex option in deep leagues.

Melvin Gordon: Gordon is another veteran running back who is serving as a backup. He’s behind Javonte Williams on the depth chart in Denver, but he’s still worth considering as a handcuff or flex option. Gordon is a talented runner who can produce if he gets the opportunity.

Kendre Miller: Miller is a rookie running back who is behind Dameon Pierce on the depth chart in Houston. However, he could get more involved in the offense if Pierce gets injured or struggles. Miller is a shifty and explosive runner who has the potential to be a fantasy factor.

Marvin Mims: Mims is a rookie receiver who is competing for playing time in the Houston Texans offense. He caught four passes for 69 yards in Week 3. Mims has good speed and hands, and he could be a valuable fantasy asset if he earns a starting role.

Josh Downs: Downs is a rookie receiver who is competing for playing time in the Cleveland Browns offense. He caught four passes for 37 yards and a touchdown in Week 3. Downs is a versatile receiver who can line up inside or outside. He could be a valuable fantasy asset if he earns a starting role.

Luke Musgrave: Musgrave is a rookie tight end who is competing for playing time in the Las Vegas Raiders offense. He caught three passes for 30 yards in Week 3. Musgrave is a good athlete with good hands. He could be a valuable fantasy asset if he earns a starting role.

Taysom Hill: Hill is a versatile player who can line up at quarterback, tight end, and running back. He’s a bit of a wild card, but he has the potential to be a fantasy difference-maker if he gets used in the right way. Hill is worth stashing on your roster in deeper leagues.

These are just a few of the players who are worth considering on the waiver wire in Week 4