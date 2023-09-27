What is the keto diet?

The keto diet is a high-fat, low-carbohydrate diet. It works by putting your body into a metabolic state called ketosis. In ketosis, your body burns fat for energy instead of carbohydrates.

How does ketosis work?

Carbohydrates are the body’s preferred source of energy. When you eat carbohydrates, your body breaks them down into glucose, which enters your bloodstream and travels to your cells. Your cells use glucose for energy.

However, when you limit your carbohydrate intake, your body’s glucose stores run out. At this point, your body starts to break down stored fat for energy. This process produces ketones, which are chemicals that your body can use for energy.

What are the benefits of the keto diet?

The keto diet has been shown to have a number of health benefits, including:

Weight loss: The keto diet is a very effective way to lose weight. Studies have shown that people on the keto diet lose more weight than people on other diets, such as low-fat diets.

Improved blood sugar control: The keto diet can help to improve blood sugar control in people with type 2 diabetes.

Reduced risk of heart disease: The keto diet can help to reduce the risk of heart disease by improving cholesterol levels and lowering blood pressure.

Improved brain function: The keto diet has been shown to improve brain function in people with Alzheimer’s disease and other neurological disorders.

What foods can I eat on the keto diet?

Foods that are allowed on the keto diet include:

Meat: Beef, chicken, pork, lamb, fish, and shellfish

Eggs

Non-starchy vegetables: Leafy greens, broccoli, cauliflower, Brussels sprouts, asparagus, zucchini, and peppers

Nuts and seeds: Almonds, walnuts, pecans, macadamia nuts, chia seeds, and flaxseeds

Healthy fats: Olive oil, avocado oil, coconut oil, and butter

Full-fat dairy products: Cheese, cream, and yogurt

What foods should I avoid on the keto diet?

Foods that should be avoided on the keto diet include:

Sugary drinks: Soda, juice, and sports drinks

Grains: Bread, pasta, rice, and cereal

Starchy vegetables: Potatoes, corn, peas, and beans

Fruits: Most fruits are high in carbohydrates, but berries can be eaten in moderation

Processed foods: Anything that comes in a box or bag is likely to be high in carbohydrates and unhealthy fats

How to start the keto diet

If you are new to the keto diet, it is important to start slowly. Start by reducing your carbohydrate intake to 50 grams per day. You can then gradually reduce your carbohydrate intake as you become more comfortable with the diet.

It is also important to increase your fat intake when you start the keto diet. Healthy fats will help you to feel full and satisfied. Good sources of healthy fats include olive oil, avocado oil, coconut oil, butter, nuts, and seeds.

Tips for following the keto diet

Here are some tips for following the keto diet:

Drink plenty of water. When you first start the keto diet, you may lose water weight. It is important to replenish the fluids that you lose.

Eat non-starchy vegetables. Non-starchy vegetables are low in carbohydrates and high in nutrients.

Add healthy fats to your meals. Healthy fats will help you to feel full and satisfied.

Avoid sugary drinks. Sugary drinks are high in carbohydrates and empty calories.

Get enough protein. Protein is important for building and repairing muscle tissue.

Be patient. It may take some time for your body to adjust to the keto diet.

Conclusion

The keto diet is a high-fat, low-carbohydrate diet that has been shown to have a number of health benefits. If you are considering trying the keto diet, it is important to talk to your doctor first.