Canada says it is confident Israel not behind deadly blast at

Analysis by Canadian Forces Intelligence Command finds the blast was more likely caused by an errant rocket fired from Gaza.

Canada has a “high degree of confidence” that Israel was not responsible for the deadly explosion at Al-Ahli hospital in Gaza, its defence department has said, adding to a flurry of claims and counterclaims about the contested blast.

The Canadian Forces Intelligence Command determined that the blast was more likely caused by an errant rocket fired from Gaza after an analysis using open source and classified information, Minister of National Defence Bill Blair said in a statement on Sunday.

“Canada is deeply saddened by the loss of life caused by the explosion…