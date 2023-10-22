Canada swims to gold in women’s 4x100m freestyle relay at Pan Am

Canada’s Mary-Sophie Harvey, Brooklyn Douthwright, Maggie Mac Neil and Katerine Savard captured Pan Am gold in the women’s 4×100-metre freestyle relay on Saturday in Santiago, Chile.

Mac Neil moved Canada from third to first as the quartet clocked a time of three minutes 37.75 seconds to beat the United States by 0.67 seconds.

Brazil took bronze with a time of 3:39.94.

Canada won silver in the same event at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, with a different team that also featured Mac Neil.

