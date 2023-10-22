Clemson Falls to Miami, 28-20, in Double Overtime





(CLEMSON ATHLETICS) — Clemson (4-3, 2-3 ACC) dropped a double-overtime decision to Miami (5-2, 1-2 ACC), 28-20, on Saturday night at Hard Rock Stadium. A goal-line stand by Miami in the second overtime sealed the victory for the Hurricanes, who snapped a four-game losing streak in the series. Clemson’s defense had nine tackles for loss, but Miami was able to string together points on four of its final five possessions to outlast the Tigers. Sophomore quarterback Cade Klubnik was 18-for-34 for 314 yards. Klubnik connected with tight end Jake Briningstool five times for 126 yards and two touchdowns. Briningstool’s 126 yards broke Clemson’s school record for single-game…

Read Full Article Here Source link



