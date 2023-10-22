Just 1% of All Possible Chemicals Have Been Discovered

The Universe is flooded with billions of chemicals, each a tiny pinprick of potential. And we’ve only identified 1 percent of them.

Scientists believe undiscovered chemical compounds could help remove greenhouse gases, or trigger a medical breakthrough much like penicillin did.

But let’s just get this out there first: it’s not that chemists aren’t curious. Since Russian chemist Dmitri Mendeleev invented the periodic table of elements in 1869, which is basically a chemist’s box of Lego, scientists have been discovering the chemicals that helped define the modern world.

We needed nuclear…