Saving Atos: Jean-Pierre Mustier handed one of France’s

A French paratrooper in his youth, Jean-Pierre Mustier has been parachuted in to manage the kind of corporate minefield his home country seems adept at producing.

The former UniCredit chief may face his biggest challenge yet as chair of IT services group and military contractor Atos following his predecessor Bertrand Meunier’s resignation last Monday. Mustier now has the prospect of angry minority shareholders, looming debt repayments, a bruised board and political opposition to a break-up plan concocted with Czech billionaire Daniel Křetínský — all under the watchful gaze of the…