The 76th Locarno Film Festival came to a close on August 12, 2023, with a dazzling awards ceremony that celebrated the best in global cinema. The festival, which is one of the most prestigious film festivals in the world, awarded prizes in a variety of categories, including the Golden Leopard, the Pardo d’onore Manor, and the Excellence Award Davide Campari.

Golden Leopard

The Golden Leopard is the highest award at the Locarno Film Festival, and it is awarded to the best film in the festival’s international competition. This year’s Golden Leopard went to The Old Oak, a film by the legendary British filmmaker Ken Loach. The film is a powerful and moving drama about a group of working-class people who are struggling to survive in a rapidly changing world.

Pardo d’onore Manor

The Pardo d’onore Manor is a lifetime achievement award that is given to a filmmaker who has made significant contributions to the world of cinema. This year’s Pardo d’onore Manor went to the Swiss filmmaker Luc Jacquet, who is best known for his groundbreaking documentary March of the Penguins. Jacquet is a master filmmaker who has used his talents to tell important stories about the natural world and the human condition.

Excellence Award Davide Campari

The Excellence Award Davide Campari is awarded to a filmmaker who is at the top of their game. This year’s Excellence Award Davide Campari went to the British actress Riz Ahmed. Ahmed is one of the most versatile and talented actors working today, and he has starred in a wide range of films, from independent dramas to blockbuster blockbusters.

Other Awards

In addition to the Golden Leopard, the Pardo d’onore Manor, and the Excellence Award Davide Campari, the Locarno Film Festival also awarded prizes in a variety of other categories. These awards included:

Special Jury Prize – Filmmakers of the Present: Antarctica Calling by Luc Jacquet

by Luc Jacquet Special Mention – Filmmakers of the Present: Falling Stars by Gabriel Bienczycki and Richard Karpala

by Gabriel Bienczycki and Richard Karpala FIPRESCI Prize: Anatomy of a Fall by Justine Triet

by Justine Triet Silver Pardino – Leopards of Tomorrow: First Case by Christine Laurent

by Christine Laurent Variety Piazza Grande Award: The Beautiful Summer by Emanuele Crialese

by Emanuele Crialese Best First Feature: The Path of Excellence by Alexandre Kober

by Alexandre Kober Best Emerging Director – Filmmakers of the Present: Noora Niasari for Shayda

Noora Niasari for Leopard Career Award: Tsai Ming-liang

Tsai Ming-liang Lifetime Achievement Award: Renzo Rossellini

Analysis

The 2023 Locarno Film Festival Awards were a celebration of global cinema. The films that were honored represent a wide range of cultures and perspectives, and they showcase the best of what cinema has to offer.

One of the most notable things about the 2023 Locarno Film Festival Awards is the diversity of the winners. The Golden Leopard went to a British film, the Pardo d’onore Manor went to a Swiss film, the Excellence Award Davide Campari went to a British actress, and the Special Jury Prize – Filmmakers of the Present went to a French film. This diversity reflects the global nature of cinema and the fact that great films can be made from all over the world.

Another notable thing about the 2023 Locarno Film Festival Awards is the focus on emerging filmmakers. The Best First Feature Award and the Best Emerging Director – Filmmakers of the Present Award are both given to filmmakers who are at the beginning of their careers. This shows that the Locarno Film Festival is committed to supporting the next generation of filmmakers.

Overall, the 2023 Locarno Film Festival Awards were a resounding success. The festival honored a wide range of films and filmmakers, and it celebrated the best of what cinema has to offer. The festival is a must-attend event for any fan of cinema, and it is a showcase for the best talent in the world.