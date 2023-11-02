Starbucks Quarterly Revenue Report

Image by GLady from Pixabay

Starbucks released its quarterly revenue report on November 2, 2023, for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024. The company reported revenue of $9.168 billion, up 12.49% year-over-year. Global comparable store sales increased 3%, driven by a 1% increase in average ticket price and a 2% increase in transactions.

Key highlights from the report:

Revenue in the Americas increased 14.3% year-over-year, driven by a 4% increase in average ticket price and a 10% increase in transactions.

Revenue in the International segment increased 9.3% year-over-year, driven by a 3% increase in average ticket price and a 6% increase in transactions.

Net earnings were $597.2 million, up 10.1% year-over-year.

Outlook for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024:

Starbucks expects to report revenue of $9.29 billion in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024, representing 10.6% year-over-year growth. The company also expects to report global comparable store sales growth of 2-3% in the fourth quarter.

For fiscal year 2024, Starbucks expects to report revenue of $39.69 billion, representing 10.6% year-over-year growth. The company also expects to report global comparable store sales growth of 2-3% for the full year.

Source: Starbucks Investor Relations website